Man shot dead in Quetta

Unidentified armed men shot dead a man in Quetta near Teshil Zehri area of Khuzdar district on Wednesday.

According to Levies sources, the victim identified as Ali Gull was on way home when armed assailants riding a motorbike opened fire at him and fled from the scene near Killi Shoki. As a result, he died on the spot after receiving bullet wounds.

The body of deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico legal formalities. The reason of killing could not be ascertained so far. Levies force registered a case and started investigation.