PSX loses 370 points to close at 47,777 points

ISLAMABAD: The KSE 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday, losing 370.36 points, with a negative change of 0.77 percent, closing at 47,777.62 points against 48,147.98 points on the last working day.

A total of 1,355,169,743 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 1,040,523,260 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs23.184 billion against Rs23.902 billion the previous day.

As many as 416 companies’ transacted shares in the stock market, 130 of them recorded gain and 274 sustained losses whereas the share price of 12 companies remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were World Call Telecom with a volume of 716,814,000 shares and price per share of Rs3.64, Hum Network with a volume of 75,861,500 and price per share of Rs8.42 and K-Electric Ltd with volume of 59,628,000 and price per share of Rs4.15.

Island Textile witnessed a maximum increase of Rs154.12 per share, closing at Rs2209.12 whereas Indus Motor Co was runner up, share prices of which increased by Rs60.34, closing at Rs1335.60.

Rafhan Maize recorded a maximum decrease of Rs. 190 per share, closing at Rs. 9600 followed by Nestle Pakistan, the share prices of which decreased by Rs61.07 per share, closing at Rs5715.12.