Three Killed, Two Injured in Khanewal Traffic Accident

Three people killed while two others sustained injuries in a deadly collision between a tanker and a motorcycle rickshaw that occurred near Lahore Mor of Khanewal district of Punjab.

According to Rescue 1122 Khanewal’s initial reports, an over speeding oil tanker hit the motorcycle rickshaw, as a result of which three people died on the spot while other two were seriously injured.

The injured people, along with the dead bodies, were rushed to the nearby hospital for medical treatment. However, both injured were referred to Nishtar Hospital Multan in critical condition.

The accident was so severe that the human bodies got stuck in the motorcycle rickshaw which later were pulled out by rescue workers after cutting the body of the vehicle, told rescue officials.

Investigations are underway.