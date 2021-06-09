NEPRA takes notice of excessive power load-shedding



The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has taken serious notice of excessive load shedding faced by the consumers throughout the country, due to which the public is suffering heavily in the simmering heat.

All the DISCOs including KE under the relevant provisions of their licenses are obligated to provide uninterrupted and reliable power supply to the consumers, said a press release issued here on Wednesday.

Therefore, to explore the actual reasons and to address the same, NEPRA has directed the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) of all DISCOs and KE to appear before the NEPRA on Friday at 0930 hours and apprise them regarding actual causes and remedial measures taken by them to eliminate the excessive load shedding.