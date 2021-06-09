ECC to discuss tax exemptions on Covid-19 imports today



The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) will meet on Wednesday to discuss the exemption of taxes and duties on the import of medical equipment for the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

Moreover, it is anticipated that the committee will also approve the setting up of a policy committee to run the Ehsaas Donation Fund and the Ehsaas Koi Bhooka Na Soye programme.

The ECC meeting, presided over by Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin will allow for technical supplementary grants for ministries of interior, information and broadcasting, industries and production, human rights, housing and works among others. It is also expected that a grant will be given to meet the shortfall of the Intelligence Bureau’s budget in the ongoing fiscal year.

According to the ECC agenda, a technical grant of over Rs740 million for the marketing campaign of a new incentive scheme for boosting remittances would be approved.

Additionally, the housing and works ministry’s request for funds for the repair of the Supreme Court building and the official residences of superior judiciary judges will also be reviewed.

A technical grant of Rs 20 million to the human rights ministry will also be taken into consideration along with a technical grant summary sought by the industries and production ministry for small and medium-sized enterprise authority.

As per the decisions made by the anti-smuggling steering committee, chaired by the prime minister, a technical grant will be given to the Pakistan Coast Guards and civil armed forces to enhance their capabilities.

The meeting will be reviewing the provision of a technical supplementary grant to the Higher Education Commission for the rehabilitation scheme announced by the federal education ministry for the underprivileged areas.

A technical supplementary grant of Rs378 million for the federal education ministry will also be reviewed.

Lastly, the meeting will take into consideration four summaries of technical supplementary grants sought by the finance ministry.