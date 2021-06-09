PCB to offer central contracts before players leave for England tour

LAHORE: Prior to their departure for the England tour, the PCB is expected to award central contracts to players. Contracts of the players are set to expire on June 30.

Opening batsman Fakhar Zaman and middle-order batsman Fawad Alam are expected to be promoted to the B category, while pacers Haris Rauf and Mohammad Hasnain are expected to be granted contracts in the C category.

Shan Masood, the opener, as well as Haris Sohail, and Asad Shafiq, the middle-order batsmen, might miss out on the central contract.

Hasan Ali and all-rounder Faheem Ashraf are expected to be added to the centrally contracted players list.

Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Azhar Ali, and ace fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will all remain in the top A Category.

According to sources, Abid Ali, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Yasir Shah have a decent chance of keeping their position in category A next year.

PCB to restrict social media usage for players

Pakistani players may no longer be permitted to post about their team’s actions on social media throughout any series, according to reports from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

According to The News, the PCB intends to incorporate a social media ban clause in the next central contracts for players.