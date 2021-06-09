Anil Kapoor shares his favourite thing of Sonam

Indian actor Anil Kapoor shared old photos of his daughter Sonam Kapoor to wish her on her 36th birthday.

The AK vs AK actor took to Instagram where he shared memories of Sonam. He wrote, “To the girl who chases her dreams and follows her heart. Watching you grow everyday has been a dream come true as a parent.”

“You have a way of infusing a bit of you in everything and it’s one of my favourite things about you,” Anil Kapoor adds.

He further adds that he is thankful that Sonam and Anand are “safe and healthy” and is waiting to meet them again.