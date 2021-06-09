Khurshid Shah’s son ordered to surrender before accountability court

Farrukh Shah, son of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) leader Khurshid Shah, withdrew his pre-arrest bail application from the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Following that, the Supreme Court ordered Farrukh Shah to surrender before the accountability court within three days. During the hearing, Farrukh Shah’s lawyer Farooq H Naik said in court that NAB has completed the investigation, what is the need to arrest Farrukh Shah? It is not a crime to own property.

NAB lawyer said that Farrukh Shah did not cooperate in the investigation, NAB has been issuing arrest warrants for Farrukh Shah since April 2020.

Justice Sardar Tariq Masood said that bail parameters have been fixed in Talat Ishaq case, the court cannot go beyond the parameters of Talat Ishaq case.

He told Farooq H Naik that NAB has to file a supplementary reference, tell him to decide on merit on bail application or do you want to withdraw the application? Farrukh Shah’s lawyer Farooq H Naik said, “I withdraw my bail application.”