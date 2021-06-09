Coronavirus positivity ratio falls below 3% in Pakistan

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Pakistan has fallen below three percent as the country reported a further dip in the number of Covid cases and deaths.

According to the figures released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Tuesday, morning Pakistan recorded 1,383 new coronavirus cases and 53 deaths during the last 24 hours (Monday).

With the addition of 1,383 new infections, the number of confirmed cases has now soared to 935,013 whereas the death toll climbed up to 21,376 after adding the 53 new ones.

During the past 24 hours (Monday), 2,516 patients have recovered from the virus while the total recoveries stood at 867,447. As of Tuesday, the total count of active cases was recorded at 46,190, whereas the positivity ratio was dropped to 2.94 percent while no critical care patient of the virus has been admitted to any medical facility over the past 24 hours (Monday). As many as 324,535 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 342,805 in Punjab, 134,781 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 81,806 in Islamabad, 25,893 in Balochistan, 19,538 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and 5,655 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Moreover, 10,349 individuals have lost their lives to the pandemic in Punjab, 5,144 in Sindh, 4,164 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 766 in Islamabad, 556 in Azad Kashmir, 290 in Balochistan and 107 in Gilgit Baltistan. The health facilities across the country conducted 46,882 coronavirus detection tests, taking the total number of Covid-19 tests to 13,619,766 since the first case was reported early last year.

Punjab: Authorities reported 35 more deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,349. The province now has 342,805 confirmed cases; it reported 307 new infections after conducting 18,948 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.62 percent. There were 1,341 new recoveries recorded, leaving 319,288 fully recovered, and 13,168 active cases of the virus.

Sindh: Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 324,535; it reported 707 new infections after administering 15,115 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.7 percent. The province reported 8 deaths, raising the toll to 5,144, while its recoveries rose by 668 to 295,504. Overall, the province now has 23,887 active cases of the novel coronavirus.