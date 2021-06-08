APHC expresses concerns about massive deployment of additional forces in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD: The All Parties Hurriyet Conference (APH) spokesman expressed his deep concern over the massive deployment of additional forces in the occupied territory of Jammu and Kashmir by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led the fascist regime to terrorize the freedom loving people of Kashmir.

He said its sole intention was to concentrate on the Hindu Fascist Vote Bank and prompt its venomous anger against the freedom loving people of Kashmir.

In a statement issued in Srinagar, he said the farcical moves of the Indian Imperialism said that there was nothing new for the people of Kashmir who have resisted and defeated Indian hegemony time and again during the last 73 years of its military occupation, according to Kashmir media service.

He reiterated the uncompromising commitment and unwavering stance of the freedom loving people of Kashmir and its strong leadership incarcerated in different jails of India and the occupied territory.

The spokesman further said whatever the nefarious designs of the Indian fascist regime about the vivisection of the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the freedom sentiments of the subjugated people of Kashmir are as fresh as ever, and they shall never surrender before the Indian military power, maintained the statement.

“We have been under complete military siege and are used to such hostage lifestyle but have never shown any inclination to bow before Indian Imperialism,” the spokesman added.

Urging the United Nations Organization, Organization of Islamic Countries and the Human Rights Organizations of International repute, the spokesman said at the present stage when a small population comprising eight million people had been taken as captives by more than one million occupation forces, it must be a cause of serious concern for the world community to come to the rescue of the subjugated people of Kashmir as a matter of right and on humanitarian grounds.

The people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), in a clear and loud message, demanded their inalienable Right to Self Determination as guaranteed by the United Nations Security Council Resolutions for which they have offered exemplary sacrifices in terms of human blood, chastity of women and material property worth billions and trillions, said the spokesman.

The spokesman highlighted the dire need to resolve the long-pending Kashmir issue in the larger interests of global peace and prosperity in accordance with the established formula of Right to Self Determination.