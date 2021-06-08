People with weak immune systems will be vaccinated with Pfizer: Dr Faisal Sultan

LAHORE: Only patients with weakened immune systems will be vaccinated with Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, according to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan.

According to the senior health official, the centre has begun distributing the Pfizer vaccine to provinces and federal units for immunisation. The Pfizer vaccine arrived in Pakistan last month.

He stated that further information on the immunocompromised would be posted on the official web of the Ministry of Health soon.

According to the prime minister’s aide, the federal government is providing 51,000 doses of the vaccine to the provinces, and it has received 106,000 doses via COVAX.

Punjab will receive 26,000 doses of the mRNA vaccine, while Sindh will receive 12,000 doses, according to Dr. Faisal, who provided a province-by-province breakdown of the distribution.

He said 8,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were sent to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 2,000 doses were sent to Balochistan.

He stated that 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would be delivered to Islamabad, Azad Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Dr. Faisal stated that the Pfizer vaccine would be used to inoculate patients in 15 Pakistani cities, all of which have ultra-cold freezers.