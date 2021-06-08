Federal cabinet approves appointment of Tariq Malik as chairman NADRA

The Federal Cabinet has approved the appointment of Tariq Malik as chairman of NADRA. Tariq Malik (Sitara Imtiaz) is currently the Chief Technical Advisor to the United Nations.

Five years ago, the United Nations selected him from 178 IT experts in an international competition. Tariq Malik is helping more than 130 countries improve their government performance through digital technology.

He has already served in this role before taking a position in United Nations.

He was named one of the 100 most influential IT experts in the world by American and European think tanks.

Tariq Malik was awarded the first Sitara Imtiaz for technology in 2013 for his technical services in Pakistan.