‘I always fight for the team instead of focusing on my Individual performances’: Imad

LAHORE: Imad Wasim said that he has never shied away from any challenge in his entire cricketing career.

While talking to journalists, In an online video conference from Abu-Dhabi, Imad said that he has never backed away from any obstacle and always fights for the team’s betterment.

Imad believed this is a new leg of PSL 6, and we are very confident as it was all about momentum. The Kings’ captain said that his team would try to keep the same momentum and start from the point where they left.

“The team comes first and not my individual performance. We have added players like Martin Guptil, Thisara Perera, and Najibullah Zadran. They are excellent players and make our team strong,” the Kings’ skipper said.

While answering a question regarding the opening pair, Imad said that he is someone who does not like changing his team combinations. “Sharjeel and Babar Azam will open the innings for Karachi most probably,” the left armer added.

“We are the defending champions, but this is not an added pressure. All that matters is the brand of cricket we are playing. We will try to exploit the weaknesses of the opposition,” Imad said while answering a question about defending the title.

He further said that we would try to play good cricket and see the tournament through game by game. No one has ever defended the PSL trophy, but we are playing to defend it and try our best to bring the silverware back to Karachi.

We have a balanced side with a good blend of spinners and world-class players at the top of the order. We are pleased with the team picks for the second leg of PSL 6,” he said.

Answering a question regarding the conditions, Imad said, “There was so much due at night. It was alarming. I have never witnessed such dew in the UAE in my cricketing career. But in the evening, the conditions were quite friendly, there was a breeze, and the due was also not a problem.”

On the criticism he faced in the first leg, he said that he has been working very hard in the past 3 three months, and he is trying his level best. He went on by saying that he always plays for the team and is never worried about his individual performances.

“If the team needs me to bowl 1 over or the team wants me to bowl 4, I will happily do it for the team,” Imad said.