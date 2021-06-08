President Alvi stresses need for facilitating beekeeping sector

President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for facilitating the beekeeping sector of the country as it has great potential to generate employment opportunities and earn foreign exchange.

Chairing a meeting on Ten Billion Tree Tsunami Programme in Islamabad, he urged the need for improving the environmental conditions for beekeeping to increase the honey yield. The President expressed the hope that plantation would not only boost the beekeeping sector but would also help in producing high quality of honey. He also emphasized the need to use modern beekeeping gears and training of beekeepers on modern lines.