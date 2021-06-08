Ameer Bkahsh Bhutto condemns police brutality during Bahria Town protest

PTI Sindh’s ex-President, Ameer Bakhsh Bhutto,on Monday strongly condemned police brutality against peaceful protesters at Bahria Town. In a statement issued here on Monday, Bhutto said that raising voice against injustices is not a crime but innocent people of Sindh were subjected to tear gas, shells, lathi charge and several people were arrested.

He accused the administration of hatching a terrorist drama with the coordination of Bahria Town. Bhutto, and said that political workers who gathered on the call of political parties cannot be terrorists or miscreants and their arrests are in fact a cruelty with the people of Sindh. Bhutto further said that instead of taking the side of the protesters, the so-called Sindh government protected industrialists and Seths in the greed of money. He said since the past 13 years Sindh’s land has been ruthlessly looted of billions of rupees but the stomachs of the rulers are still empty. He urged the people of Sindh to take notice of rulers’ tyrannies and hold them accountable.