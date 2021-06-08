Boris Johnson criticises suspension of Robinson over racist tweets

LONDON: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson backed comments from his culture and sports secretary on Monday that English cricket’s ruling body went “over the top” by suspending paceman Ollie Robinson over historical racist and sexist tweets. Oliver Dowden on Monday urged the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to “think again” over the sanction for the 27-year-old. Robinson –– who impressed with ball and bat in his debut Test against New Zealand, which finished in a draw on Sunday –– has been suspended from all international cricket pending the outcome of an investigation following tweets he posted in 2012 and 2013. “Ollie Robinson’s tweets were offensive and wrong,” Dowden said. “They are also a decade old and written by a teenager. The teenager is now a man and has rightly apologised. The ECB has gone over the top by suspending him and should think again.” Johnson supported Dowden’s position. “As Oliver Dowden set out, these were comments made more than a decade ago written by someone as a teenager and for which they’ve rightly apologised,” said a spokesman for the prime minister. The paceman led England’s attack with 4-75 in the first innings of the first Test at Lord’s and followed up with 3-26 in the second innings while also making a useful 42 with the bat. The posts had emerged on the first day of his Test debut.













