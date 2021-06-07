Managing northern Sindh

Indus civilisation is one of the oldest civilisations in the world. A peaceful land is surrounded by carnage. The Indus Valley has been progressive and has been home to Orphism — a set religious beliefs and practices originating in the ancient Greek and Hellenistic world which focuses on the education of resilience, peace, love, and prosperity. Yet in the digital era of science and technology, where the world has become a global village and languages of interaction are becoming operational entities where emotionality is often sidelined.

Despite this, old-fashioned customs are sustaining and traditional hostilities continue. The ‘jirga’ system can’t be denied in Sindh. Indeed, it has had an erosive effect on relations among Indus Valley communities. Feeble writ of provincial government makes people rely on the feudal system. These awful circumstances of northern parts of Sindh where people are murdered, slaughtered, daughters and mothers are abducted for ransom impedes provincial progress and development.

The northern areas of Indus civilisation are agriculturally fertile. Unfortunately, poor law and order, rising unemployment and poverty forever looms large. In the affected localities no genuine security measures have been taken by the provincial government and the people are left to the mercy of an influential few. Education is key to positive change. Shikarpur city was once called the “Paris of Sindh”. Today, ignorance prevails and dacoits rule the rural belt. Local chieftains adopt the role of ‘good cop’ with the law and enforcement agencies while people are gunned down in the name of honour.

At the same time, these so-called white-collar and blue-blooded lords are entangled in land grabbing, massive corruption, and tribal disputes. In addition, the influential, landlords, and politicians are sponsoring people for white-collar crimes in the cities. This whole scheme is designed to entertain the vested interests of lords in power. The role of lawmakers and bureaucracy in tribal conflicts can’t be denied in tribal clashes without their directions massive killings can’t be scored. They don’t want to control and eradicate hostilities from different communities due to their business of blackmailing in the region.

In northern Sindh, many tribes reside in small villages and towns. About 320 tribes live in the districts of Kashmore, Jacobabad, and Shikarpur. Among them, few tribes are not involved in conflicts and feuds. Disputes in northern Sindh have been practiced for many years till today. Politically, socially, and economically, people are suffering. Many women have become widows, children have become orphans, and mothers are deprived of offspring. Such sorrows cannot be written without enduring pain in the heart and blood in the eyes.

In rural areas, the tribal chief has authority over everyone. There are many causes for tribal conflicts in northern Sindh. Some of them are linked to bad governance, illiteracy, poverty, ignorance, the role of politicians, lords, chiefs of tribal communities, honour killings, agricultural lands, theft of cattle, distribution of water for agricultural lands, and love marriages. What prevails here is the British colonial overhang of ““divide and rule”.

They are not willing to restore better infrastructure because certain vested business interests. Resolving tribal conflicts must be the first priority of the Sindh government. People of northern areas are frustrated, jobless, homeless, and they have lost their beloved ones in clashes of tribes. Many innocent are suffering in the wave of this curse. Farmers are badly affected and their fertile lands have become barren because of the local law and order situation. Thus, the government must undertake serious measures to eliminate the feudal system. Law and enforcement agencies must play their role and curb tribal clashes. After all, it is said that a rising tide lifts all boats. So, without quality education and eradication of illiteracy, the dream of peace in northern areas of Sindh can’t be realised. Similarly, the spread of weapons must be stopped if law and order is to be maintained in the long-term. Dacoits, their facilitators and well-wishers must be held accountable before law. Besides this, connecting borders of Balochistan from where smuggling of weapons, drugs is reported must be carefully tackled to save precious lives.

The people of northern Sindh suffer a day of sorrow that is longer than a month of joy. The provincial government must take swift action and relieve their misery.

The writer tweets@ AjmalMeerMehdi