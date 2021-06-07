Train crash draws mourning, prayers from leaders for Ghotki train crash victims

Political leaders from across the divide have expressed their condolences and prayers for the deceased and injured of the Ghotki train accident on Monday that shook the entire country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan

“I am deeply saddened by the horrific accident that took place at Ghotki this morning and the death of 30 passengers as a result. The Minister directed the Railways to reach the spot, ensure complete medical aid for the injured and provide full assistance to the families of the deceased.”

“Along with this, I am also issuing orders for a comprehensive investigation to identify defects in the railway safety system.”

اس کے ساتھ ریلوے کے حفاظتی نظام میں نقائص کی نشاندہی کیلئے جامع تحقیقات کے احکامات بھی صادر کر رہا ہوں۔ — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 7, 2021

Chairman Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Chairman PPP expressed his regret over the Ghotki train accident. He said that dozens of people including women, children lost their lives in the collision between the two trains.

State Minister for Information Farrukh Habib

“Ghotki train victims to receive best possible medical treatment”

“No reason can be stated as yet for the collision, adding that government’s “first priority is rescue”, he said while speaking to a private news channel.

“I’m deeply saddened by the news of a derailed train in Ghotki,” he said, adding, I extend my condolences to the families of the victims at this difficult time.”

ٹرین حادثہ میں 30 سے زائدانسانی جانوں کے ضیاع پر انتہائی افسوس ہوا ہے۔ امدادی ٹیمیں زخمیوں کو ہسپتال منتقل کررہی ہے۔ گھوٹکی ہسپتال کے علاوہ زخمیوں کو قریبی ہسپتال صادق آباد اور رحیم یار خان شیخ زید ہسپتال میں طبی امداد کے لیے منتقل کیا گیا ہے۔ — Farrukh Habib (@FarrukhHabibISF) June 7, 2021

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said details of the initial inquiry, being conducted into the Ghotki train accident, would be made public.

As per the preliminary information, some bogies of the Millat Express had derailed and fallen on the other track due to unknown reasons, from where the Sir Syed Express was scheduled to pass almost at the same time. “We fear that the number can increase,” he said.

The minister said the Sukkur Control Room received a call at 3:43 a.m about the derailment of six bogies and the overturning of five other bogies of the Millat Express. The Control Room received a call about the collision at 3:48 a.m, due to which as many as two bogies of Sir Syed Express derailed, while its three bogies overturned.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani has expressed deep grief and sorrow over the Ghotki Train accident.

“Precious lives are lost due to the accident which is very unfortunate”, he said.

He prayed for the ones who have passed away and wished a speedy recovery of the injured passengers. Instructions were issued to provide all possible facilities to the injured.

Minister of Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi

Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi on Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in the Ghotki train accident.

“A full investigation must be conducted.”

The minister said Pakistan Railways must think out of the box and raise its bar both for service and safety.

Member of National Assembly Maryam Aurangzeb

“Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has filed a motion in the National Assembly Secretariat on an adjournment motion on train accident in Ghotki, Sindh.”

پاکستان مسلم لیگ ن نے گھوٹکی،سندھ میں ٹرین حادثے پر تحریک التواء قومی اسمبلی سیکرٹریٹ میں جمع کرادی.ملک میں ہے درپے ہونے والے ٹرین حادثات پر فی الفور ایوان میں غور کیا جائے گھوٹکی میں ٹرین حادثے میں30 افراد جاں بحق اور 64زخمی ہوئے جو ریلوے کی بدحالی اور مجرمانہ نااہلی کا ثبوت ہے pic.twitter.com/PxVrne97LI — Marriyum Aurangzeb (@Marriyum_A) June 7, 2021

Member of National Assembly Saad Rafique

Saad Rafique accused the government of compromising the safety of the passengers aboard the Millet express, due to the lack of money spent on maintenance. He clarified that during the tenure of PMLN there was regularly scheduled maintenance, currently there is no maintenance being done especially to the locomotives. The railway budget has been cut by 60-65%. The Ghotki track needs regular maintenance. The Ghotki area was part of our priority in our framework. In the last 3 years no work has been done. If this continues safety will be compromised in the future as well especially if funds are not generated for ML1. He challenged the current government “flopped” in carrying out the CPEC project for railway.

He further prayed for the departed souls and advised the government on taking responsibility instead of the previous government.

Minister of Railway Azam Khan Swati

Azam Khan Swati the minister for Railway said: “On the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, I will go to the accident site and monitor relief operation”. The relief and rescue operation was underway with the cooperation of the Pakistan Army and a team of the Pak Army engineers had reached the site which would further speed up the relief operation.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday expressed heartfelt grief over the loss of precious lives in Ghotki train accident and conveyed his condolences to the families.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic loss of lives and stand by the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief.”

MPA Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Samar Haroon Bilour

“Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic #TrainAccident near Ghotki. We share the grief of the bereaved families and praying for the quick recovery of the injured. The Railway Minister needs to spend his time focusing on his department, not on the opposition.”

Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic #TrainAccident near Ghotki. We share the grief of the bereaved families and praying for the quick recovery of the injured. The Railway Minister needs to spend his time focusing on his department, not on the opposition. pic.twitter.com/DnkvGiBACy — Samar Haroon Bilour (@SamarHBilour) June 7, 2021