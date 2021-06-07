Sir Syed Express driver narrates the tale of accident

LAHORE: The driver of the Sir Syed express, Ejaz Ahmed, survived the accident near Daharki late on Sunday.

He says he and his assistant driver were wide awake and when they saw bogies of the Millat Express on track, they applied emergency brakes but in vain.

The engine was unable to stop which led to the accident involving Millat Express in Ghotki.

According to sources the coaches of the train headed to Karachi derailed at 3:40am.

The driver further explained that the business class bogies and the dining car of the train were damaged. Three business class bogies along with eight economy class bogies of Milat Express derailed.

The driver emphasized that the investigation will prove the cause of the accident was not them falling asleep.