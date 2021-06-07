PM inaugurates Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme mobile unit

Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurated a mobile unit to provide information and receive applications for low cost housing access to the public.

The mobile unit, in partnership with the New Pakistan Housing Authority and the National Bank of Pakistan, will facilitate people to obtain loans for low-cost housing projects. In addition, the mobile unit will provide one-window operations for loans under the Prime Minister’s Housing Scheme.

Initially the mobile unit will provide facilities in Rawalpindi, Islamabad and surrounding areas. Later such mobile units will be set up all over Pakistan. In addition, mobile units will also help reduce the pressure on banks during the Corona epidemic.

The Prime Minister appreciated the initiative taken by the National Bank to set up a mobile unit and said that providing all possible facilities to the low-income people in providing private shelter was the top priority of the government. He called on the banks to facilitate the provision of home loans to the people as much as possible and ensure their facilitation.