President ICCI desires to introduce structural reforms in FBR

President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan has wished for introducing structural reforms in the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to enhance its capacity for achieving the target of the country’s revenue.

“Automation through modern information technology tools, gradual reduction of human intervention in the system and professional staff is essential for the institutional development of FBR. Introducing automation in the FBR will not only increase the annual revenue collection but will also get rid of issues like harassment of the business community”, President ICCI said in an exclusive panel interview to APP here.

The President ICCI said that through the efficiency, transparency, accountability and coordination with the business community, the government can achieve the objectives of the current economic agenda.

He said that FBR would be necessary to enhance the efficiency of the tax system for promoting cordial relations between the tax collection institutions and business community of the country, which would also improve the Ease of Doing Business (EODB) ranking and overall business environment of the country.

President ICCI said that the business community was ready to contribute in achieving Rs 8000 billion tax revenue for the country, provided the government facilitates the community in achieving this objective.

He also stressed the need to enhance the coordination between the government and chambers of commerce to discuss the community proposal for upcoming budget 2021-22 to materialize the inputs of the business community in Budget.

He also suggested the simplification of the tax collection process for filers saying that tax form should be simplified before June 30, 2021 and orientation should be provided to the general public, traders and the exporters.

He also recommended introducing a fixed tax rate of 2 percent to encourage new tax filers, which is to be encouraged through incentives.

The old taxpayers should also be respected and facilitated by adding tax payers’ counters at all state owned departments across the country. The President ICCI also offered to reduce the tax on all potential sectors including small and large scale manufacturing and reduction of import and custom duties on products, especially the products related to plant , machinery and all products related to construction, real estate, tourism, medical, agriculture or any industry related sector.

While appreciating the current, ‘Tariff Policy’ of the government, he said that growth in potential industries, especially value addition through the transfer of technology is dependent on the duties structure.

He said that Policy Rate should be reviewed and settled below 6 percent to provide better business opportunities for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

Replying to a question on the export potential of Pakistan, he said that Pakistan has an overall exports potential of US$150 billion by trade in various sectors including agriculture, tourism, textiles products and Information Technology for achieving the agenda of economic development and prosperity in the country.

Yasir IIyas said that Pakistan has huge potential in Agro-Industry and “We can develop Agro-Industry in the country to achieve the overall potential of US$100 billion export through the value addition in this sector.

He said to achieve the target of US$100 billion in agri-exports, the country requires the complete transformation of this sector through the modernization of the agriculture sector by using innovative machinery and tools adopted by the modern agro based economies.

He said that overall, Pakistan needed industrial competitiveness to compete with other regional and global players.