Nawaz and family watch Maryam’s son play polo for Cambridge Uni

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif attended a polo match at the Guards Polo Club to watch his grandson and Maryam Nawaz’s son Junaid Safdar play the prestigious annual Oxford versus Cambridge Varsity Match. Junaid was playing for Cambridge University. Nawaz Sharif and other family members joined Junaid Safdar at Guards Polo Club for the match which was watched by hundreds of families of polo playing students from Cambridge and Oxford Universities. Nawaz Sharif can be seen in pictures sitting with his grandson Zayed Hussain, son of Hussain Nawaz Sharif, in the polo ground alongwith other family members including his son-in-law Ali Dar who posted two pictures from the polo ground. The match was won by Oxford in the end. Junaid’s horse was awarded the ‘Best Playing Pony’ Award as he scored all three goals for his side. Junaid Safdar is studying law with senior status at the Cambridge University.













