Nearly 50,000 Punjab cops receive COVID jabs: IG Inam Ghani

Inspector General of Police (IG) Punjab Inam Ghani on Sunday said that nearly 50,000 of the Punjab cops have been administered COVID vaccine.

“We have vaccinated 45,573 officials and personnel of the Punjab police against COVID-19,” he said. The IG Punjab said that among those vaccinated, 18,588 are those aged between 50-60 age limit, and followed by 20,130 cops falling in the age criteria between 40 to 50 years. “6,855 cops aged between 30 and 40 years have been vaccinated in the province,” Inam Ghani said while stressing the need to vaccinate the entire police force as soon as possible.

Earlier in the day while speaking to the media, Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid said that the vaccination process in the Punjab province has been expedited. “180,000 people have been vaccinated in the province during the last 24 hours and the COVID situation will start improving once 50 percent of the 110 million population of the province is vaccinated,” she said. Rejecting vaccine shortage, the health minister said that they had 1.8 million doses of COVID jabs available with them and as per reports 30 million more doses would reach Pakistan in the next few months. “We will be vaccinating 400,000 people in a day by next month,” she said, adding that the province would also place an order for a vaccine worth Rs1.5 billion.