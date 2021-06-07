PTI to form next government in AJK elections: Ali Amin

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affair and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin khan Gandapur Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was the only government which allocated more funds than before irrespective of party base government in Azad and Jammu Kashmir.

Talking to a private news channel he said the PTI led government would form the next government in Kashmir as people of Gilgit Baltistan showed confidence in the PTI leadership in previous elections.

He said PTI always believes in transparency and no interference was done in the provinces in the past, they all are independent to spend all funds at their own choice. To a question he said, politicians always pursue their personal interest for constituencies, however, PTI has constituted a board to assess people to join on ideology basis.