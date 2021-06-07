Gujranwala businessmen suffering from power outages despite paying billions in taxes

Chamber of Commerce & Industries Gujranwala, President Umar Ashraf Mughal, met with Federal Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar on Sunday and briefed the minister about issues being faced by the traders community of Gujranwala, here in Islamabad.

Umar Ashraf said that the business community of Gujranwala was facing energy problems and were deprived of basic amenities despite depositing billions of rupees in the national treasury in terms of taxes.

The Federal Minister Hammad Azhar said that the government is well aware that Gujranwala Business Community is paying 100% taxes that strengthen the national treasure of the country. He assured that the recommendations of Gujranwala Chamber will not be ignored. “I will also pay a visit to Gujranwala and problems of the business community and city will be resolved with the coordination of chamber of commerce and industry Gujranwala,” he noted.

Meanwhile, a youth mysteriously died in home while sleeping here in Gakhar police station limit Gujranwala. It was reported that Hafiz Shoaib 25 years old, was sleeping in home when he was found dead the next morning. The family members found a wound mark on his neck and informed the police. Gakhar Mandi police shifted the dead body to THQ hospital for autopsy and started investigations.

Vaccination Campaign

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghuman has said that corona vaccination is a national responsibility and failure to do so is a moral and national crime. Accelerating the vaccination process, besides vaccination centers, special mobile teams have also been formed to ensure Corona vaccination of all employees in government offices, industrial, commercial and educational institutions.

He said a special vaccination campaign had also been launched for all officers and employees of the Commissioner’s Office under which 100% of the employees would be vaccinated. Furthermore, Divisional Corona Focal Person Gujranwala Dr. Moeez Mansoor said that in view of the directives of the Punjab Government and Commissioner Gujranwala, not only the number of Corona Vaccination Centers had been significantly increased across the division but also the scope of vaccination had been further expanded.

Teams had also been formed to vaccinate people in government offices, educational institutions, industrial units and business centers. He appealed to the public to not pay any heed to baseless and fabricated news and ensure national security by voluntarily and willingly vaccinating themselves and their loved ones to remain safe from the deadly virus.

Gang arrested, stolen motorcycles recovered

Police have arrested three accused of a motorcycle thief gang and recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from them. It was told that accused Kashif, Faisal and Shahzad resident of Muridke, in preliminary investigations confessed that they have stolen dozens of new motorcycles from Gujranwala and sold them in Sheikhupura and Burewala. The police party also recovered 13 stolen motorcycles from them.