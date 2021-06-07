PPP leaders hold protest against water crisis;blames Fed govt, IRSA of pilferage

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) president Sindh Nisar Khurro on Sunday said that Sindh has the prime right over water but IRSA and the Federal Government were deliberately depriving Sindh of Its due right and demanded that the Chairman of IRSA should be appointed from Sindh.

Khurro expressed these views while leading the procession taken out against the water crisis in Sindh’s lower region in Thatta. He said that Pakistan Peoples Party in line with the guidance issued by Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had decided to launch a campaign against the pilferage of Sindh’s Water by the Federal Government and the dummy IRSA that had failed to deliver miserably.

People from different walks of life including key leaders of the PPP took to the streets to agitate against the prevailing water shortage that has given rise to drought-like conditions in Thatta, Sujawal, and Badin that contribute to the country’s economy through agriculture.

PPP district Thatta President and former MNA Sadiq Memon said that they were on the streets to draw the attention of the Federal Government towards this core issue that had dented the economy of Sindh,adding that the disdainful attitude of the Federal Government towards Sindh would further aggravate the situation. MPA Jam Owais Gorham said that agricultural lands across the Larr region had turned barren and growers were putting up with acute financial constraints and the current circumstances had left them helpless.

MPA Riaz Shah Shirazi, Ali Hassan Zardari, and others also addressed the procession. Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Rehana Laghari, MPA Mohammad Ali Malkani Sooraj Sujawal, and Arbab Wazir Memon said that the water shortage has turned into a calamity. They said that water shortage had brought everything to stand still in the coastal region and the Federal Government had kept its mum over this major issue. The women carrying empty earthen water pots also took part in the protest.