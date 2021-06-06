‘Govt to consult industrialists, traders to resolve textile industry’s problems’

FAISALABAD: State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib has said that problems of textile industry will be solved in consultation with industrialists and traders.

Addressing a reception hosted in his honour by former All Pakistan Cotton Power Looms Association (APCPLA) chairman Chaudhary Javaid Sadiq Kahlon on Sunday, he said that the PTI-led government had not only dragged country out of the quagmire but also put it on way to progress and prosperity.

He said that in the past, rulers used to rush for getting loans from IMF and other international institutions but today, these institutions were backing down and willing to give loan to Prime Minister Imran Khan but “we will not take any new loan.”

The state minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan was a visionary leader who wanted to promote industrial and economic activities in the country and due to his strenuous efforts, not only wheel of industries remained operational and but new machinery worth Rs 432 billion was also imported for industrial sector first time in Pakistan’s history.

BUSINESS FRIENDLY BUDGET

He said that PTI will present pro-people and business friendly budget for next fiscal year and no new tax would be added in it for greater national interest as well as to bring maximum forex in Pakistan. He said that the government had decided not to increase electricity and petrol prices though prices of these commodities witnessed increase in the international market.

He said that the government intends to promote value added textile and sufficient funds would be earmarked in the upcoming budget for various public welfare projects including housing scheme, Insaf Sehat Card and Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He said that PMLN looted national wealth with great impunity and only nine billion dollars were in the treasury when PTI came into power while in the first year alone we had to repay the installment on the loan of 10 billion dollars taken by the previous government.

He said that the country was passing through crucial stage when PTI was mandated to power. However, due to visionary leadership of Imran Khan, the incumbent government gradually overcame the crisis and now all economic indicators were positive.

When PTI came into power, the situation was very awkward, he said, adding that the industrialists were flying and shifting their industries to other countries. He said that various units of spinning mills were closed while power looms had become stock of junkyard.

However, the government took some prudent decisions and provided business-friendly environment in Pakistan, he said. The PTI had formulated textile policy in consultation with stakeholders of Faisalabad and now this policy has started bringing fruits, he added.

Rana Azhar Waqar, Jawwad Ikram Kahlon, Muhammad Ajmal Kasuri, Chaudhary Basharat, Engineer Hafiz Ehtesham Javaid, Chaudhary Tallat Mahmood, Shakeel Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.