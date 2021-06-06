Sugar inquiry commission: SC to take up govt petition against SHC decision on Monday

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday will take up federal government’s petition against the judgment of Sindh High Court (SHC) deeming the sugar commission and its report unlawful.

A three-judge special bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan will hear the federal government pension tomorrow (Monday).

Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Khalid Javed Khan, on behalf of the federal government, filed a petition against the ruling on August 17. The Supreme Court on September 2, 2020 had allowed the federal government appeal and suspended the SHC judgment against the inquiry commission report on sugar mills. The court had also issued notices to the sugar mills owners. The SHC on August 17, 2020 had quashed the fact-finding report and the issued notifications constituting the commission of inquiry.