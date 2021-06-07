30 dead, several dozens injured in Sir Syed-Millat trains collision near Daharki

At least 30 people were killed and dozens injured in a collision between Sir Syed Express and Millat Express near Daharki early on Monday. The critically injured passengers were shifted to hospital while a rescue operation is underway to evacuate the passengers trapped in a bogie. According to railway sources, Millat Express was going from Karachi to Sargodha while Sir Syed Express was going from Rawalpindi to Karachi. After the accident, eight bogies of Millat Express and three bogies, including the engine of Sir Syed Express, derailed, while some bogies fell into the ditch. Trains on the up and down tracks have been suspended since the crash. Sukkur Railway DS Tariq Latif said that a month ago he had informed the authorities in writing that the condition of the track was not good at 13 places in Sukkur division, including the site of the accident at these 13 places.













