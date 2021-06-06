PM personally discussing Chinese Covid vaccine certificate issue with KSA: Rashid

Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said that prudent policies of the government remained successful in containing spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Covid 19 vaccination centre in Islamabad on Sunday, he said that vaccination drive in Pakistan is far better than in the region. He dubbed the Opposition as “incompetent, fatigued and useless”, saying the Imran Khan government is now not facing any opposition. He said contrary to India, where there is a dearth of vaccines at the centres, Pakistan has plenty of vaccine supply and vaccination centers are welcoming people.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan himself is handling the matter of Saudi Arabia and some other countries in the Middle East not accepting the vaccination certificate of the Chinese-manufactured Sinopharm vaccine, he said.

Answering a question, he said labourers and pensioners will get a reasonable raise in their salaries and pensions in the upcoming budget. Regarding improving efficiency of the Islamabad Police, the Interior Minister that an Eagle Squad equipped with 150 motorbikes is being added to the capital police to curb crimes. Speaking on the occasion, World Health Organization’s representative said Covid-19 pandemic is a global challenge, which needs joint efforts to protect people from the contagion.