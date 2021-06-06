1,629 new cases of Covid reported as positivity rate remains below 4%

The intensity of the third wave of the is declining as the country reported a coronavirus positivity rate below 4% for the sixth consecutive day.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) data showed that Pakistan carried out 52,427 tests in the last 24 hours out of which 1,629 returned positive. The country’s nerve centre in the fight against coronavirus stated that the positivity rate stands at 3.1% and the new cases has taken the nationwide tally of positive cases to to 932,140. The country also reported 76 deaths from the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, taking the countrywide death toll to 21,265. As the coronavirus cases decline, the National Command and Operation Centre greenlighted the reopening of all educational institutes in districts with low coronavirus positivity ratio from Monday (tomorrow).

The NCOC, in the statement, did not specify what it considers a low positivity ratio, but last month, it had said educational institutes in districts where the ratio was less than 5% could reopen. The forum also announced that a special Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) plane had landed in the country with a million coronavirus vaccine doses. “In June, Pakistan will receive a total of 11 million doses of Sinopharm, CanSino, and Sinovac vaccines.”