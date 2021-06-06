Students of grades 1-4, 6-7 in federal govt schools to be promoted without exams

ISLAMABAD: The government has decided to promote students of government schools of federal capital studying in grade I to IV, VI and VII without exams, impeccable sources said on Sunday.

The Ministry of Education has given approval to promote the students while students of grade V and VIII will have to take exams for promotion.

On the other hand, schools across Punjab will reopen from June 7 (Monday), the provincial education department announced. Educational institutes will be allowed to call 50% students to attend classes on alternate days, the education department said in a statement. No student should be allowed to attend classes for two consecutive days.