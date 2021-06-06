Pakistan moving in right direction as positivity rate drops to 3.1%, says Foreign Office

ISLAMABAD: As COVID-19 cases drop to the lowest since the start of the pandemic’s third wave, Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said it was heartening on Sunday to see Pakistan moving forward in its anti-COVID fight.

In a statement on Twitter, the spokesperson said that due to effective policies and timely interventions, the COVID-19 positivity ratio in Pakistan has dropped to 3.1% – the lowest since the current wave of pandemic started.

He said the total active cases in the country were down to 47764.

“Heartening to see Pakistan Moving Forward in its fight against the pandemic,” the spokesperson remarked.

According to National Command Operation Center, 1,629 positive coronavirus cases were detected during the last 24 hours against the test run of 52,427. No critical patient was reported, while 76 patients succumbed to the pathogen during the last 24 hours.