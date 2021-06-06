Covid-19 Vaccination Center opens at LCCI

A Corona Vaccination Centre has been established at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry for the LCCI members.

Commissioner Lahore Division Captain (R) Muhammad Usman inaugurated the Vaccination Centre along with the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry.

The Commissioner Lahore Division termed the Vaccination Center a great facility for the LCCI members saying that trained vaccinators would remain on duty and standard services will be provided.

He said that Vaccination Centers are also being established Sunder and Quaid-e-Azam Industrial Estates. He said that 42 vaccination centres have been established in Lahore.

He said that it is the responsibility of every citizen should avoid rumors and play his role to stop spread of COVID-19. He said that government is playing an effective role in controlling the covid-19 pandemic. He added that there is still a need to continue safety measures to curb the spread of the virus. He added that so far good results have been achieved from the ongoing vaccination drive.

Mian Tariq Misbah thanked the Government of Punjab and Commissioner Lahore Division for providing vaccination facility to the LCCI members. He vowed that Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry would leave no stone unturned and play an active role to defeat coronavirus pandemic. He said that establishment of Vaccination Centre at the LCCI is one of the LCCI efforts for the facilitation of the members.

He said that Covid-19 had already caused huge loss to the trade, industry and economy besides taking precious human lives and the country cannot afford to spare any loophole.

LCCI Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that all segments of society should play their due role to control spread of coronavirus.

LCCI office-bearers said that social distancing must be ensured, asserting that war against coronavirus could be won through joint efforts, therefore, everyone would have to play his role. They said that concerned departments are playing their due part to deal with and prevent the spread of coronavirus pandemic. LCCI Executive Committee Members Malik Riaz Iqbal, Shahzad Butt, Haji Muhammad Asif Sehar and Shahid Nazir were also present.