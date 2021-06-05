Bilawal promises ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’ when PPP comes into power

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto compared Prime Minister Imran Khan’s government with PPP’s past governments and promised that ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’ will be provided to citizens the day his party comes into power.

In a statement issued from the Bilawal House, he explained that how the predicaments in Pakistan’s current policies had affected livelihoods. He said that the policies of right-wing parties have failed. He also said that only the economic policies of PPP can take the country ahead. By forming the next government, he said that PPP will continue to solve all basic problems of the people.

In the past, he said that only PPP’s economic policies managed to make a difference. He said that the economic policies then were formulated keeping in mind the common man’s monthly budget. He said that the policies of right-wing parties only benefit the rich. He said that the history stands witness to the ‘Roti, Kapra Aur Makaan’ promises that the Pakistan People’s Party fulfilled.

He said that the PTI-led government, under a ‘selected’ prime minister, has increased inflation to an extent where the monthly flour needs of a family of five persons are met at Rs 3,500. He said that during PPP’s tenure, the flour needs of an ordinary family of five people cost Rs 1,975 per month. Drawing comparisons with the current inflation rate, the PPP chairman said that during the PPP government, an ordinary family used to buy children’s clothes for Rs 600. “It costs them Rs 3,600 today,” he said.

He said that when PPP was the federal government, a typical family of five used to pay an average of Rs 3,500 house rent, but under PTI, it costs them Rs 22,000. However, these alarming statistics will continue to worsen if the ‘puppet’ prime minister was not held accountable.

While articulating comparisons between the PPP and PTI, he emphasized how inflation caused by a global economic crisis during PPP’s tenure was followed by a 59% increase in the common man’s income. “Our party increased salaries by up to 150% during its federal tenure so that the burden of the global economic crisis does not fall on the common citizen,” he said.