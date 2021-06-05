Health cards, housing project help address people’s problems: Farrukh

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib on Saturday said the government of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI), has initiated a number of projects for the welfare of the poor including health cards and Prime Minister’s housing scheme.

He said a large number of families living in different parts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were being benefited with health cards and availing medical facilities free of charge.

He added that the second basic facility of shelter was also being provided to people through the Prime Minister’s housing scheme, he said while sharing his views in a private television channel program.

While appreciating the Kamyab Jawan program launched by the ruling party for extending loan facility to young people, he said, under this initiative youth would be able to set up their own businesses initially at a small level with the provision of loan at low mark up rate.

Referring to the steps taken for strengthening the farmer’s community, the minister said, it was earning handsome money by selling their products at reasonable rates in the market.

Industrial sector was also importing essential machinery to gain speedy results from the manufacturing sector, he said, adding that people would get job opportunities due to the progress in this sector.

Criticizing the negative agenda of the opposition, he said public meetings and sit-ins staged by the opposition parties could not disturb the progress ratio of the PTI government. He added that the opposition was engaged in playing politics of agitation.

He remarked that the country was facing challenges due to massive loan borrowing by previous regimes.

Expensive power agreements signed by last governments of Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz and Pakistan People’s Party were the main cause of inflation in the country, he said.

Replying to a query about price hike, he said the government was trying to provide relief to the masses.