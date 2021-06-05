Church criticises Austrian government’s ‘Islam Map’

The Austrian Catholic church on Friday became the latest religious group to criticise a government-backed online map of hundreds of Muslim organisations which sparked violence against the Muslim minority.

The highly controversial map shows details of more than 600 Muslim associations — from youth groups to mosques — including details on their location and photos of members. The map was first presented by a government-funded group monitoring Muslim extremism and by Austria’s Integration Minister Susanne Raab, a member of conservative, anti-migration Austrian People’s Party (OeVP), who called it a tool to “fight political Islam as a breeding ground for extremism.”

Cardinal Christoph Schoenborn, the head of the Austrian Catholic church, wrote in an op-ed Friday that it was “dangerous to give the impression that one of the religious community is under general suspicion”, and asked why one of the country’s many religious communities was singled out. Umit Vural, head of the Islamic Religious Community of Austria, described the map as a “massive security threat” to Muslims, while the Muslim Youth Austria organisation said several Muslims had already been attacked and a mosque has been defaced since that map went online in late May. About a quarter of Austria’s majority Catholic population voted for the Islamophobic far-right party, and far-right extremists in the past week have put up signs reading “Be careful! Political Islam is near you” on streets where the map showed Muslim organisations, calling on “fellow patriots” to join them.

The Council of Europe’s Special Representative on Antisemitic and Anti-Muslim Hatred and Hate Crimes Daniel Hoeltgen urged the government to take down the map, while a range of representatives of other religious communities, including the president of the Conference of European Rabbis, Pinchas Goldschmidt, also rebuked it. Verbal and physical attacks against Muslims have already been on the rise since an Austrian-born jihadist killed four in Vienna in early November, according to a group documenting Islamophobia and anti-Muslim racism.