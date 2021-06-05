World Environment Day: CM Buzdar announces measures for cleaner, greener Lahore

The Government of Punjab has launched various initiatives for a cleaner and greener Punjab this World Environment Day. The provincial capital, Lahore, will be the main focus as the chief minister said, “Lahore is the heart of Pakistan and the heart should be clean and green.”

PHA Lahore & Punjab Govt well on way to cleaner Greener Lahore by introducing initiatives like: • Addition of 1.2 Million new trees

• 80 Miyawaki Urban Forests

• Take a Tree Home campaign

• Green waste to Green compost conversion#WorldEnvironmentDay pic.twitter.com/7xJOwX0uDn — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) June 5, 2021

The Government of Punjab plans for the addition of 1.2 Million new trees and 80 Miyawaki Urban Forests. It has also launched the Take a Tree Home campaign.

In order to fight the littering problem in Lahore, the Green waste to Green compost conversion initiative has been launched.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar removed on Friday Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Imran Ali Sultan for failing to clean up the city. CM Buzdar said that the incompetent CEO was ‘free to leave Punjab’ if he cannot clean up the provincial capital.

According to details, CM Usman Buzdar visited different areas of the city without any protocol. While driving himself, he reviewed the sanitation situation. The chief minister also reviewed the progress of the program “Service at Your Doorstep”. Angered at the officer’s performance, he was immediately removed from office. CEO WMC Imran Ali Sultan has been directed to report to the Services and General Administration Department immediately. The chief minister did not even take his staff officer, security officer and official photographer and cameraman along with him.

Moreover, Buzdar said that the officers who do not solve the problems of the people have no right to remain in office. The incompetent officer who cannot solve the problems of the people should leave Punjab. Now the paperwork will not go on, there will be no compromise on cleanliness. He lamented the poor sanitation performance of LWMC. Lahore is the heart of Pakistan and it is important to keep the heart clean. The Chief Minister Punjab also issued a stern warning to the officers of other departments.