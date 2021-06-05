CJP inaugurates first commercial court



The first Commercial Court was inaugurated by Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed and Chief Justice of Lahore High Court Muhammad Qasim Khan.

According to details, both chiefs inspected the courts. They were accompanied by Senior Judge Muhammad Amir Bhatti, Justice Jawad Hassan, Justice Shahid Karim, Registrar High Court Mushtaq Ahmed Ojla, Sessions Judge Lahore Sajjad Hussain Sindh, Senior Civil Judge Azhar Hussain Rame, Sessions Judge Javed Al Hassan Chishti and Mohammad Saeedullah.

The guests were welcomed and presented with bouquets. Commercial courts have been set up all over Punjab, 42 judges have been recruited for the commercial courts whose training will continue from June 7 to June 10. 45 Additional sessions judges of commercial courts will conduct a 4-day training course in Punjab Judicial Academy while arrangements have been made for training courses for judges of commercial courts in Punjab Judicial Academy. Awareness about commercial laws will be given.