ISLAMABAD: In order to make Islamabad a more sustainable and people-friendly city, Urban Innovation and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration in partnership with several public and private hands has planned a cycling event in the federal capital.

‘Cycling Sunday Islamabad’, being held on Sunday, June 6 will bring people together from all streams of life in Islamabad to enjoy a day of cycle riding, racing, eating, and more.

Taking place on Islamabad’s primary arterial road, Jinnah Avenue, cyclists can take in the picturesque beauty of the area and its panoramic greenery as arrangements have been made for a section of the road to be dedicated entirely for the event.

Organizers have planned races for professionals, leisure cycling for everyone, and fun cycling for kids. Women and children appreciate cycling Sunday as an opportunity for healthy entertainment in the capital city.

This activity is part of a larger plan to advocate more cycling in the city of Islamabad and to demonstrate the need for more sustainable and active mobility options for citizens of Islamabad.

Cycling events are part of Urban Innovation’s broader advocacy work on the need for reimagining and reclaiming the urban public realm. Using cycling and active mobility as a call to action, these events are aimed at enabling a greater conversation on how we use space in cities.

Urban Innovation is committed to collaborative efforts promoting reduced vehicular dependence, safer roads and streets and greater freedom of choice when it comes to mobility and recreation.