Kate Middleton’s impeccable Scotland wardrobe

Kate Middleton is well renowned for her impeccable sense of style. Her style is often described as classic and elegant while being achievable as she mixes high street brands such as Zara, Topshop and Gap with luxury brands such has Jenny Packham, Catherine Walker and Mulberry. During the Scotland tour, the Duchess wore a total of ten outfits in a span of four days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeping up with The Duchess (@katemidleton1)

The Duchess kickstarted the tour in a blue pleated skirt by Hope with a matching blazer from Zara. She accessorized her look with tan heels with a matching bag from Metier London. She finished her look with delicate Flora Drop Earrings from Scottish brand Hamilton & Inches. The look was reminiscent of Princess Diana’s from her 1992 South Korea tour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🕶 Royal Watcher 🕶 (@everythingroyal)

The Duchess’ second look of the tour was a Massimo Dutti camel coat which she repeated paired with matching beige wide leg trousers and a tartan scarf from Scotweb. She wore Hamilton & Inches earrings with a Natasha purse from Emmy London.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeping up with The Duchess (@katemidleton1

Later that day, the Duchess changed into a casual jacket by Seeland Woodcock and See By Chloé combat boots.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeping up with The Duchess (@katemidleton1)

In yet another sporty outfit for land yachting, Kate wore a navy quilted Barbour jacket, Campbell’s of Beauly Nordic Crew Sweater in rose and what is likely the Brora Dobby Cotton Blouse she donned the previous day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeping up with The Duchess (@katemidleton1)

The Duke and Duchess returned to their alma matter with the Duchess clad in a Holland Cooper Double Breasted Blazer in Black Twill layered with a Breton stripe top from Erdem. Black cropped trousers and Veja’s Esplar Leather Sneakers finished the monochromatic outfit. She wore her hair in her signature bouncy blowout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeping up with The Duchess (@katemidleton1)

The Countess of Strathearn (her Scotland title) enjoyed a drive-in for the film Cruella. She wore a blue Holland Cooper Full Length Marlborough Trench Coat in Heather Tartan. She paired the look with Manolo Blahnik BB Heels in deep green velvet. The highlight of her look were the earrings from Asprey which she was loaned from the Queen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeping up with The Duchess (@katemidleton1)

For her final day in Scotland, the gorgeous Duchess was seen clad in a green Massimo Dutti blazer with coordinated cropped pants. She contrasted the polished look with white sneakers from Superga.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeping up with The Duchess (@katemidleton1)

The Royal’s second look from May 27 was a Ralph Lauren cable knit sweater which was recycled from her closet with black cropped pants and Superga sneakers. She accessorized the sport look with minimal accessories including a Daniella Draper Alphabet Necklace and Oriela Chain Huggie Hoops.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeping up with The Duchess (@katemidleton1)

For her meeting with five year old Mila Sneddon, the Duchess donned a pink dress as she had previously promised to wear one for her meeting with the leukemia patient. The belted dress was by ME+EM.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeping up with The Duchess (@katemidleton1)

Her final engagement was a true showstopper with the Duchess donning a Catherine Walker coatdress paired with Emmy London Rebecca Steel Pumps. The Duchess accessorized her look with a Floral Bouquet Brooch and matching earrings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Keeping up with The Duchess (@katemidleton1)