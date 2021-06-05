Pakistan receives another million doses of Sinopharm from China

Pakistan has received another million doses of Sinopharm from China. A special plane of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) airlifted batch of the million of Sinopharm vaccine from the Beijing Capital International Airport to Islamabad.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), another 1.1 million doses of Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines will arrive in Pakistan this month. The latest arrival of doses came after half a million jabs were flown in on Tuesday last and another half a million on the very next day. Last Sunday, a special PIA flight transported a consignment of 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccine from Beijing to Islamabad. The government has decided to run massive vaccination drive across the country to achieve the target of providing 70 million vaccines to the people aimed at fighting the Covid-19 pandemic. So far, around 5.3 million people have been vaccinated in the country.

According to reports, the concerned authorities have already arranged 10 million more vaccines while 10 million more would available in June and further 10 million in July. A Chinese foreign ministry’s spokesperson has stated in a statement that China has always attached great importance to Pakistan’s demand for vaccines to help fight Covid-19 pandemic. “Chinese vaccines manufacturers have cooperated with Pakistan in the development and production of vaccines from the very beginning and will continue to export vaccines to Pakistan,” he added.