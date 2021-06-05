Pakistan reports 84 Covid-19 deaths, 1,923 infections in a day

Pakistan has reported 84 deaths in the last 24 hours by Covid19 as the number of positive cases has surged to 930,511. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 21,189 on Saturday.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 1,923 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. According to the latest statistics issued by National Command and Operation Centre, 50,393 tests were carried out during this period showing positivity ratio of 3.81 per cent. According to NCOC, death toll due to pandemic has now reached 21,189. Punjab remains the worst-hit province in terms of deaths and cases followed by Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Till now 10,241 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 5,105 in Sindh, 4,135 in KP, 763 in Islamabad, 551 in Azad Kashmir, 287 in Balochistan, and 107 in GB.