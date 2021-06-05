Pakistan, Germany should focus on trade and not aid: Yousuf Raza Gilani

German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck on Friday called on Leader of the Opposition in Senate Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani at Parliament House, Islamabad.

Matters of mutual interest and the current political situation in the country were discussed in detail. The two sides discussed a wide range of issues with a focus on Pakistan-Germany relations and the current political situation in the country.

Senator Gillani sharing details of his visit to Germany, during his premiership stressed the need of furthering the cordial ties between the two countries especially enhanced cooperation in Economic and Trade sectors.

He stated that during his visit to Germany, Chancellor Angela Merkel remarked that stabilizing the economy of Pakistan will help it combat terrorism, this is the reason our cooperation should be focused on trade not aid.

The hon’ble Leader of the Opposition recalled during his visit signed a new economic agreement with Germany to strengthen the cooperation between the two countries. The new economic agreement replaced the old bilateral economic agreement signed in 1959, and provided greater legal protections for German investment in Pakistan.

Yousuf Raza Gilani also discussed the relations with European Union and GST Plus Status with the Ambassador and they both agreed that both the countries will support each other on core issues at different international forums.

Both the dignitaries stressed the need for further cooperation in different sectors through enhanced Parliamentary interaction.