In a first, Pakistan decides to hold computer-based MDCAT exam

The Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) held a press conference to announce the decisions taken by the National Medical & Dental Council regarding the upcoming academic year as well as National Licensing Examination, National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (NMDCAT), Conduct of Examinations Regulations 2021 and the Medical and Dental Undergraduate Education (Admissions, Curriculum and Conduct) Regulations 2021.

For the first time in Pakistan, the MDCAT examinations would be entirely a computer-based exam allowing both local and foreign students the opportunity to take the examination. The examination will take place from 30th August to 30th September 2021 in 20 designated cities across Pakistan and in selected cities internationally dependent on the registrations by the students. Applicants will have the option to schedule and reschedule their examinations to time slots that are more convenient for them. Applicants will also be provided online tutorials and practice tests to help them familiarize themselves with the format of the examination.

The Medical & Dental Council approved the structure and syllabus for the MDCAT examination as recommended by the National Medical and Dental Academic Board. The syllabus/content formed by the Academic Board was mainly derived from the existing curriculums of biology, chemistry, and physics of all HSSC boards across Pakistan and took into consideration the curriculum of the A-Level structure. The MDCAT being an assessment exam will test the aptitude and reasoning abilities of students, ensuring they are academically and cognitively capable of enduring the rigorous medical and dental education. The syllabus of all the disciplines and the breakdown of each subject are now available on the PMC website.

The Academic Board recommended pass marks of 65% for the MDCAT 2021 which was approved by the Medical and Dental Council. Result of a student will be ready for delivery within half hour of having given the exam and will be provided to the student through PMC Online. The students can select all the colleges they apply for admissions and the PMC will directly send the MDCAT result of the student to the relevant college.

The Council also unanimously approved the structure and syllabus for NLE as formulated and recommended by the Academic Board. The NLE, as per the Board recommendations approved by the Council in 2021-2022, consist of two exams with the first being a MCQ based theory component and the second a Clinical Skills Exam.

The MCQ based theory component of Step 1 of the NLE will also be a computer-based examination to be conducted at multiple centers across Pakistan multiple times a year, with no bar on the number of times a candidate can attempt the examination. The result of NLE Step 1 will be valid for 5 years, enabling a student to attempt and qualify the Step 2 exam during this 5-year period.