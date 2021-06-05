PIA to check height, weight of cabin crew

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has decided to conduct a body mass index (BMI) test of members of its cabin crew. “In order to streamline procedure, develop a comprehensive data base and implement a fair, free and transparent grooming standards system,” a letter written to members of the Islamabad base cabin crew said, the PIA management decided to check the height and weight of all cabin crew.

The letter asks all the cabin crew members to undergo “Height / Weight Check BMI with immediate effect.” BMI is calculated based on an individual’s weight and height. The exercise is to be completed until June 10. Last year, approximately 1,800 cabin crew were asked to slim down in six months to required limits or face being grounded.