Sindh Government to establish Rehab Centers for Drug Addicts

Sindh Government on Friday decided to establish rehabilitation centers in different areas of the province, in a fresh measure to address the menace of rising number of drug addicts.

In a meeting presided over by chief secretary Sindh Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, which was held at Sindh Secretariat it was decided to run through this rehab centers via public-private partnership.

The decision was taken after a survey carried out by the Sindh government showed a drastic increase in the number of drug consumers that included a large number of youth and teenagers as well.

Mr. Shah said that amid an increasing trend of drug consumption, the Sindh Government was highly concerned about the future of youth adding that the provincial government would provide all kinds of facilities including funds and building however the administrative control of these centers would be given to the private sector.

He directed the director of the public-private partnership sector to make all necessary documents and said that those centers should be provided through competitive bids. During the meeting district commissioners of Karach identified the government buildings that can be used as rehabilitation centers.

Mr. Shah said that Sindh along with KPP, which was the most affected province of the country by drug use, this project is aimed at reducing the ratio of drug consumers in the province. He further said that drug addicts were also part of our society and their rehabilitation was the responsibility of the government.