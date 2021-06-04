Govt completes of first payment transaction to 20 power producers

ISLAMABAD: The government has completed the first payment transaction amounting of Rs 89.2 billion to 40 percent to 20 independent power producers (IPPs).

In compliance with the directives of the prime minister and under guidance of the finance minister, the government has completed the first payment transaction of 40 percent to 20 IPPs amounting to Rs 89.2 billion equally divided in cash five-year Sukuk and 10-year PIBs, according to a press release issued by the Ministry of Finance.

The Finance Division has completed this transaction in coordination with the relevant organizations or departments including the State Bank of Pakistan and the Power Division, according to the press note.