Tarin says Pakistan wants to strengthen trade, investment cooperation with US

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said that Pakistan intended to further strengthen its valuable trade, investment and people-to-people ties with the United States.

Addressing a virtual meeting with representatives of US-Pakistan Business Council (USPBC), he said that the government was also firmly committed to providing an enabling environment to promote foreign investment in the country.

Shaukat Tarin underscored that Pakistan had witnessed V-shape recovery amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to the government’s prudent policies. He said that the government was clearly focused to pursue an all inclusive, sustained and robust economic growth over the period of time.

He said that sound economic planning was the key to spur growth, as the government’s ultimate goal was to take growth to around 6-7% through short, medium and long term planning in a structured manner. He stated that Pakistan was looking forward to further deepen trade and investment linkages with the US.

He said that coupled with 220 million consumer market, growing middle class and a young vibrant population, Pakistan offered immense investment and business opportunities for the US enterprises. He thanked the participants for showing their interest, and welcomed suggestions and feedback on the occasion.

He also expressed his firm commitment to facilitate American enterprises and businesses in Pakistan. Among others, the meeting was attended by Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Waqar Masood, Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, SAPM on Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, Pakistan’s Ambassador to US Dr Asad Majeed Khan and other senior officers.