Gill says those who caused deficit of $20bn are ‘experienced thugs’

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill on Friday criticizing opposition said that the statistics of rejected and fake economists on the national economy were also fake.

Reacting to the statement of spokesperson Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Maryam Aurangzeb, he said those who caused a deficit of $ 20 billion were not experienced economists rather “experienced thugs.”, said a statement issued here.

He said those who left behind a trade deficit of $ 32 billion created a drama yesterday. He said those who have imposed a national debt of Rs. 30 trillion on the nation are becoming champions of the economy.

Dr. Shahbaz Gill said circular debt of Rs.1,200 billion with a monthly increase of Rs. 38 billion was the misdeed of incompetent N- league. He said that with a deficit of Rs 480 billion, national institutions were brought to the brink of ruin.

He said that billions of tax refunds of national institutions had been left, adding that the incompetent N League has to be held accountable for who had ruined the economy.